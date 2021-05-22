Brokerages Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) PT at C$1.73

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.73.
A number of research firms have weighed in on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. TD Securities reissued a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.
TRQ stock traded down C$0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.28. 227,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,059. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.50 and a twelve month high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
