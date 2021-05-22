Brokerages Set Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) PT at C$1.73

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$1.73.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRQ. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. TD Securities reissued a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

TRQ stock traded down C$0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$20.28. 227,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,059. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.81. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$8.50 and a twelve month high of C$26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.08, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$528.01 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 1.0119804 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

