Brokers Issue Forecasts for Kinnate Biopharma Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNTE)

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) – SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.36). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Kinnate Biopharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.04) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.44) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.59) EPS.

Get Kinnate Biopharma alerts:

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03).

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTE opened at $22.64 on Thursday. Kinnate Biopharma has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 326,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $158,000.

Kinnate Biopharma Company Profile

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinnate Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinnate Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.