Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Home Depot, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for The Home Depot in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $14.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.83. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Home Depot’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.70.

NYSE HD opened at $315.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $234.31 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after purchasing an additional 372,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,836,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,125,258,000 after purchasing an additional 349,484 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,721,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,414 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,462,577,000 after acquiring an additional 314,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

