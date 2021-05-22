Brokers Set Expectations for Arizona Metals Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (CVE:AMC)

Arizona Metals Corp. (CVE:AMC) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Arizona Metals in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 18th. Beacon Securities analyst B. Berhe expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter. Beacon Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Arizona Metals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

CVE:AMC opened at C$4.95 on Friday. Arizona Metals has a one year low of C$0.52 and a one year high of C$5.07.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

