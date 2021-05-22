Brokers Set Expectations for Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:INFI)

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

INFI opened at $3.13 on Friday. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.86. The stock has a market cap of $277.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 46.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

