Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Holdings Raised by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BC. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Brunswick from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brunswick from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brunswick from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Shares of Brunswick stock traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.34. The stock had a trading volume of 633,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.74. Brunswick Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.78. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.95%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

