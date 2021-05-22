BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given “Sell” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BTGOF. Morgan Stanley upgraded BT Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BT Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised BT Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BT Group presently has an average rating of Buy.

BTGOF traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.48. 73,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,512. BT Group has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

