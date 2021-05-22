Burst (BURST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.07 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Burst coin can currently be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Burst has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Burst has a total market capitalization of $40.07 million and approximately $137,451.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Burst

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,642,444 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official message board is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Burst Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

