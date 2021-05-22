CAE Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Get CAE alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.78. CAE has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $31.94.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $894.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.95 million. CAE had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of CAE by 161.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 24,604,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $692,846,000 after buying an additional 15,200,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CAE by 13.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,140,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $117,979,000 after buying an additional 496,170 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CAE by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,968,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,631,000 after buying an additional 201,887 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CAE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,782,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $135,433,000 after purchasing an additional 443,813 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in CAE by 305.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,765 shares during the period. 52.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.