Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Buys 67,655 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,655 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $59,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oldfather Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.97. 3,623,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,369. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.97 and a fifty-two week high of $219.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.04 and its 200-day moving average is $201.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

