Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Has $19.18 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 169,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,547 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $19,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $114.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,648,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,489,277. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.04 and a 200 day moving average of $116.92. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

