Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 1,635 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 46,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,228,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 302.4% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,988,000 after buying an additional 49,825 shares in the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,190,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 23,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $251.87. 674,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,435. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $255.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.03. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $177.93 and a 52 week high of $263.21.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

