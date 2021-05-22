Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Sells 36,748 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,748 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Boston Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 299,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,721,000 after purchasing an additional 46,036 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,975.0% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 438.5% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period.

BSV remained flat at $$82.34 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,318,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530,191. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.57. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.03 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

