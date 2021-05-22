Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Gap Down to $121.78

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $121.78, but opened at $118.21. Camden Property Trust shares last traded at $122.19, with a volume of 313 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Camden Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.78. The company has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP Laurie Baker sold 468 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $56,384.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,795,208.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott S. Ingraham sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,025,907.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,538 shares in the company, valued at $8,736,476.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,263 shares of company stock worth $1,898,976. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,366,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,250,000 after acquiring an additional 90,727 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,959,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,717,000 after buying an additional 118,560 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,825,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,586,000 after buying an additional 629,415 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,664,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,958,000 after buying an additional 323,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,264,000 after acquiring an additional 34,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

