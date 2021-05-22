Canaccord Genuity Cuts Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Price Target to $48.00

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) had its price target cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 122.33% from the company’s current price.

DSP has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Viant Technology in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ DSP traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.59. 468,962 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,912. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.39. Viant Technology has a twelve month low of $21.40 and a twelve month high of $69.16.

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSP. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $112,435,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $55,149,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $40,124,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $30,528,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Viant Technology during the 1st quarter worth $23,081,000.

About Viant Technology

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

