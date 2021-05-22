Canaccord Genuity Trims K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Target Price to C$11.25

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KNT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities set a C$11.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.29.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48.

In related news, Director Robert Stuart Angus sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total transaction of C$286,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,311,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,832,957.50.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

