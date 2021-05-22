Canaccord Genuity Trims ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Target Price to $45.00

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.43.

NYSE ONTF traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.18. The stock had a trading volume of 562,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,880. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.62. ON24 has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 881 shares of company stock valued at $43,956 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTF. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

