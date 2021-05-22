Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.

NASDAQ CSIQ traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $39.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,857,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average is $46.65. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $16.82 and a 1-year high of $67.39.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $71.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Solar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.80.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

