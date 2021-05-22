Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Receives C$36.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$36.00 target price (up previously from C$35.00) on shares of Canadian Utilities in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, CSFB upped their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

In related news, Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.74, for a total transaction of C$84,099.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,242 shares in the company, valued at C$1,341,675.87. Also, Director D Jason Sharpe sold 3,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.39, for a total transaction of C$113,778.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$54,535.99. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,315 shares of company stock worth $250,257.

TSE:CU traded down C$0.11 on Wednesday, reaching C$35.17. The stock had a trading volume of 459,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,646. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.53. The stock has a market cap of C$9.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.11. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of C$29.96 and a 12-month high of C$35.63.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$881.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Utilities will post 2.1400001 EPS for the current year.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

