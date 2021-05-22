Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Scotiabank

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBWBF. Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Western Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.09.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $30.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.46. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $14.34 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.