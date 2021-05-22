Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Raised to C$39.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its price objective upped by research analysts at CSFB from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CWB. Raymond James downgraded Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$33.50 to C$35.50 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cormark raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.17.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$36.77 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a 12-month low of C$20.06 and a 12-month high of C$36.89. The company has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.99.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$245.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.83 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.5001324 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.01, for a total transaction of C$70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$640,647.99.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

