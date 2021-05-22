Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 33,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CGC. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Canopy Growth from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cormark downgraded Canopy Growth from a “market perform” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Shares of NASDAQ CGC opened at $22.98 on Friday. Canopy Growth Co. has a twelve month low of $13.83 and a twelve month high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Cannabis, Hemp and Other Consumer Products; and Canopy Rivers.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.