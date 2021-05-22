Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $132,000 in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,210 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INSG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Inseego by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inseego in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Inseego during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 47.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INSG shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Inseego from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Inseego from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.17.

INSG stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.08. 1,111,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,479,360. Inseego Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $830.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.92.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.13 million. Research analysts anticipate that Inseego Corp. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products for vertical markets, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

