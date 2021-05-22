Cappasity 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $102,510.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded down 65.8% against the dollar. One Cappasity coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cappasity has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $102,510.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00066336 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00017690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.36 or 0.00926658 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00092422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

CAPP is a coin. Its genesis date was December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 coins. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cappasity is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official website is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

Cappasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

