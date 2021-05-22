Carderock Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up about 1.7% of Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exeter Financial LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $1,217,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $2,020,000. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.05. 8,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,804. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.66 and its 200-day moving average is $212.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.34 and a 12 month high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.95% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

