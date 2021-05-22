Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) PT Lowered to C$5.50

Cardiol Therapeutics (TSE:CRDL) had its target price decreased by ATB Capital from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of TSE:CRDL opened at C$3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$136.65 million and a P/E ratio of -4.63. Cardiol Therapeutics has a 52 week low of C$1.98 and a 52 week high of C$5.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.84.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product is CardiolRx, an ultra-pure and high concentration cannabidiol oral formulation for the treatment of in hospitalized COVID-19 patients with a prior history of risk factors for CVD; and has completed phase I clinical trials for the treatment of acute myocarditis and other inflammatory heart disease.

