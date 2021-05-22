CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $392,111.88 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $392,111.88. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,171,921 shares in the company, valued at $32,837,226.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Wednesday, May 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $388,613.38.

On Monday, May 10th, Langley Steinert sold 13,995 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $387,941.40.

On Friday, May 7th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $373,779.74.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Langley Steinert sold 83 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $2,075.83.

On Thursday, April 29th, Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $637,107.12.

On Monday, April 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $361,465.02.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $353,348.50.

On Monday, April 19th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $351,109.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $28.26 on Friday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.24 and a 52-week high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.55.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 11.75%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in CarGurus by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 79.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.