Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Receives $45.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.20.

CARR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Carrier Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Carrier Global by 50.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after buying an additional 15,846,189 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Carrier Global by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,904,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,664,000 after acquiring an additional 16,186,449 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 20,579,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,257,000 after acquiring an additional 402,351 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881,210 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $287,980,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.88. 5,536,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,032,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $45.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

