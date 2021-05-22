Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,361,000 after purchasing an additional 226,607 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $878,514,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded up $3.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.87. The company had a trading volume of 69,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,220,104. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $233.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.47 and a fifty-two week high of $245.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 5,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total transaction of $1,117,224.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,514.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.35.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

