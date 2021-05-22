Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) announced a dividend on Friday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Cathay General Bancorp has raised its dividend by 42.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cathay General Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 35.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

CATY stock opened at $41.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $36.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CATY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

