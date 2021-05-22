Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) EVP John P. Sexton Sells 1,033 Shares

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $114,156.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,879,664.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CBOE opened at $111.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,966,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,783,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,987,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,071,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,772,000 after acquiring an additional 588,753 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.31.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

