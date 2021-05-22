CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $13.23 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.8% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $448,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 43,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMO stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $462.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,823. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $472.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $474.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $324.35 and a 52 week high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.