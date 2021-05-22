CCM Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,727,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,660,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.82 and its 200 day moving average is $115.28. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.15 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $3,770,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.55.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.