CCM Investment Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 468,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,778,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 15,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,580 shares of company stock worth $9,869,799. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.78.

CB stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $166.71. 2,578,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.68%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

