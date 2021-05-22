CCM Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $11,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 32.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 47,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 14.8% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 25,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $506,000. Simmons Bank raised its holdings in The Allstate by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 13,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Allstate by 189.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the period. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.82.

In other The Allstate news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at $16,023,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $1.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.43. 2,741,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,720. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $84.97 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.