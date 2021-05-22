CEEK VR Tops 1-Day Volume of $214,609.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 22nd. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $214,609.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00065109 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003604 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00016714 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $353.10 or 0.00916025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00091365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 666,544,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

CEEK VR Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.