CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Senior Officer Sells C$76,125.00 in Stock

CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX) Senior Officer Stephen Bent sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.51, for a total transaction of C$76,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$131,950.

CVE:CVX traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,189. CEMATRIX Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.38 and a 1 year high of C$0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.49 million and a PE ratio of -3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.53.

Get CEMATRIX alerts:

Separately, Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CEMATRIX in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in MSE wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, roadways, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and tunnel grout, annular grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for CEMATRIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMATRIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.