CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,920 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 19.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 71,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 275,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 35,732 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 77,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,684,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,261,960. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.42. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of -12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.91.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Lesar purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

