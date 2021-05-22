ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The company’s Chemical Technologies offering consist of chemistry solutions for flowing oil and gas wells as well as chemistry solutions used in drilling and completion activities. Its Production & Automation Technologies offerings consist of artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as a full automation and digital offering consisting of equipment and software for Industrial Internet of Things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement and asset integrity management. Drilling Technologies offering provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings. ChampionX Corporation, formerly known as Apergy Corporation, is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CHX. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. ChampionX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.96.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.28. The stock had a trading volume of 993,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,817. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.07. ChampionX has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $684.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $407,686.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,335,849.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,705 shares of company stock worth $888,179 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHX. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 5.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 777,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after acquiring an additional 39,806 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after purchasing an additional 899,203 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in ChampionX by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 827,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after buying an additional 569,569 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

