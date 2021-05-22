Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-$300 million.

CHRA traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. 199,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,550. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.26. Charah Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). Charah Solutions had a negative return on equity of 59.84% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charah Solutions will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charah Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Charah Solutions

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.