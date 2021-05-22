Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Sold by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership trimmed its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,328 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.09. 629,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,733. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.65 and its 200-day moving average is $120.61. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

