Chevron (NYSE:CVX) PT Raised to $109.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.74.

CVX stock opened at $104.12 on Tuesday. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $200.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.49%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.5% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.8% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

