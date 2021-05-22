Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.62

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and traded as high as $14.75. Chino Commercial Bancorp shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 2,394 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.73.

About Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC)

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

