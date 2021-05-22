Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.34

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $16.94, with a volume of 860 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

CJEWY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

