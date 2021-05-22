Chris Whitehair Sells 11,018 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Stock

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) SVP Chris Whitehair sold 11,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $136,182.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 156,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,983.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Chris Whitehair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Chris Whitehair sold 12,039 shares of SunOpta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $150,367.11.

Shares of STKL traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.25. 756,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,295. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.92 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. SunOpta Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $17.07.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

STKL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of SunOpta from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 3,560.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in SunOpta in the first quarter worth $113,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

