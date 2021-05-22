Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Position Reduced by RE Advisers Corp

RE Advisers Corp reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 499,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the quarter. Chubb comprises 1.9% of RE Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. RE Advisers Corp owned about 0.11% of Chubb worth $78,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,778,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter worth approximately $389,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in Chubb by 5.2% in the first quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 15,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.1% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 39,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 126,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares in the company, valued at $35,143,437.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,006,540.00. Insiders sold 57,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,799 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.71. 2,578,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,232,822. The company has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $111.93 and a 52-week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

