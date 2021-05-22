Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) COO John Mountford Sells 11,398 Shares

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) COO John Mountford sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $478,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Mountford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, John Mountford sold 8,184 shares of Chuy’s stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $347,820.00.

Shares of CHUY traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.70. The company had a trading volume of 252,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,667. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $833.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 2.18.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.86.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 291.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

