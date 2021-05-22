Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) VP Sells $320,354.49 in Stock

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) VP Michael C. Hatcher sold 7,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $320,354.49. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,987.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of CHUY stock opened at $41.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $35.89. The stock has a market cap of $833.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.77 and a beta of 2.05. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $49.99.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.23. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHUY. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,101,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in Chuy’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 474,886 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have commented on CHUY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.86.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 27, 2020, it operated 92 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

