CIBC Increases The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target to C$91.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.28.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $65.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average of $56.95.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.69. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth about $651,730,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

