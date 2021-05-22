CIBC Reiterates Outperform Rating for Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN)

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$50.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a C$62.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ag Growth International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.88.

Ag Growth International stock opened at C$40.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.55. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of C$25.24 and a 52 week high of C$48.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$755.02 million and a P/E ratio of -2,680.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.07.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The firm had revenue of C$227.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$238.53 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ag Growth International will post 3.3447319 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is -4,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

